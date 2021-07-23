Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,380 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of QTS Realty Trust worth $2,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in QTS Realty Trust by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,155,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,873,000 after buying an additional 2,464,326 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,036,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,366,000 after purchasing an additional 223,588 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,217,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,551,000 after purchasing an additional 96,364 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,170,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,626,000 after purchasing an additional 18,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,160,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,785,000 after purchasing an additional 51,307 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QTS traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $77.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,889,190. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.91 and a 12-month high of $78.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.63). QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 2.80%. As a group, research analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.42%.

Several research analysts have commented on QTS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist lowered shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.44.

QTS Realty Trust Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

