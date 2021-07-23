Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Has $3.22 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,948 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises about 1.3% of Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Phoenix Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Broadcom by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.98, for a total transaction of $232,659.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,590 shares of company stock worth $713,926. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVGO. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $528.00 price target (up previously from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, June 4th. raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $495.84.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $5.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $482.21. 34,928 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,587,590. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $304.18 and a 1 year high of $495.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $467.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

