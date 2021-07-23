Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Given New C$36.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$36.00 to C$38.50 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$32.22.

Shares of TSE:TECK.B opened at C$26.56 on Monday. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of C$13.46 and a 52 week high of C$32.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$28.19. The firm has a market cap of C$14.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -56.75.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

