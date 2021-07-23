Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.00 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.49% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Telefonica Brasil SA is engaged in providing communication, information and entertainment solutions in the telecommunication sector, in the State of Sao Paulo. The Company also provides multimedia communication services, local voice services, long-distance services, data services, Pay TV services, land-based wireless technology multichannel multipoint distribution service and network services. Telefonica Brasil SA was formerly known as Telecomunicacoes de Sao Paulo S.A. “

Separately, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of VIV stock remained flat at $$7.93 during trading hours on Friday. 4,152 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,036,958. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.53. Telefônica Brasil has a 12 month low of $7.46 and a 12 month high of $9.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.47.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lesa Sroufe & Co grew its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 229,473 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 835,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,104,000 after buying an additional 20,875 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 144.7% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,541 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 15,693 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Telefônica Brasil in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Telefônica Brasil in the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.88% of the company’s stock.

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

