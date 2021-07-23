Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) versus Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Financial Contrast

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) and Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tenax Therapeutics and Alpine Immune Sciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenax Therapeutics N/A N/A -$9.85 million ($1.33) -1.41 Alpine Immune Sciences $9.34 million 21.33 -$27.94 million ($1.34) -6.22

Tenax Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alpine Immune Sciences. Alpine Immune Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tenax Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Tenax Therapeutics has a beta of 2.42, indicating that its share price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alpine Immune Sciences has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Tenax Therapeutics and Alpine Immune Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenax Therapeutics N/A -681.80% -480.14% Alpine Immune Sciences -288.70% -66.38% -24.91%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.4% of Tenax Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.3% of Alpine Immune Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.7% of Tenax Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 57.8% of Alpine Immune Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Tenax Therapeutics and Alpine Immune Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenax Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Alpine Immune Sciences 0 0 4 0 3.00

Tenax Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 165.96%. Alpine Immune Sciences has a consensus target price of $19.33, suggesting a potential upside of 132.09%. Given Tenax Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Tenax Therapeutics is more favorable than Alpine Immune Sciences.

Summary

Alpine Immune Sciences beats Tenax Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tenax Therapeutics Company Profile

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. The company develops levosimendan, which completed a phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and Imatinib, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was formerly known as Oxygen Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2014. Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline includes ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for B cell-mediated autoimmune/inflammatory diseases. The company has a collaboration agreement with AbbVie Ireland Unlimited Company for the research, development, and commercialization of ALPN-101; and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc to develop next-generation SPEAR T cell products. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

