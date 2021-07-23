Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC)

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $83.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $78.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on THC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised Tenet Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.28.

Shares of THC traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.84. 3,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,289. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 2.61. Tenet Healthcare has a 1-year low of $21.34 and a 1-year high of $73.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.86, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 66.42% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total transaction of $391,146.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,828 shares in the company, valued at $2,150,445.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Howard Hacker sold 6,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total value of $425,679.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,197 shares of company stock valued at $1,371,540. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 324.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

