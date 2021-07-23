Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Reaches New 12-Month High After Earnings Beat

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $72.10 and last traded at $72.10, with a volume of 911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.52.

The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.52. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 65.38% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Tenet Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, insider R. Scott Ramsey sold 8,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total value of $554,714.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Howard Hacker sold 6,382 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total transaction of $425,679.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,197 shares of company stock valued at $1,371,540. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 324.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

