Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.730-$1.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.60 billion-$4.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.88 billion.Tenet Healthcare also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.230-$5.730 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:THC traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,289. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.86, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 2.61. Tenet Healthcare has a 12-month low of $21.34 and a 12-month high of $73.65.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.52. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 66.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tenet Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.28.

In related news, EVP Howard Hacker sold 6,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total value of $425,679.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total transaction of $391,146.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,150,445.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,197 shares of company stock valued at $1,371,540 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

