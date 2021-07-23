Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.730-$1.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.60 billion-$4.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.88 billion.Tenet Healthcare also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.230-$5.730 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:THC traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,289. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.86, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 2.61. Tenet Healthcare has a 12-month low of $21.34 and a 12-month high of $73.65.
Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.52. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 66.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.
In related news, EVP Howard Hacker sold 6,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total value of $425,679.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total transaction of $391,146.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,150,445.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,197 shares of company stock valued at $1,371,540 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Tenet Healthcare Company Profile
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
