TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Acquires New Holdings in SC Health Co. (NYSE:SCPE)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in SC Health Co. (NYSE:SCPE) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in SC Health by 151.3% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 274,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 165,367 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SC Health by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 59,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 5,063 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SC Health during the 1st quarter worth about $1,041,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SC Health during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of SC Health during the 1st quarter worth about $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCPE opened at $10.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.07. SC Health Co. has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $10.81.

Separately, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of SC Health in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

SC Health Company Profile

SC Health Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

