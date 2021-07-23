TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Buys Shares of 150,000 Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ISLE)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ISLE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000.

Shares of ISLE stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $9.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.74.

Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in St. Petersburg, Florida.

