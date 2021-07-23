TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Invests $1.98 Million in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (OTCMKTS:RCLFU)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (OTCMKTS:RCLFU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter valued at about $1,488,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter worth about $350,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter worth about $397,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter worth about $3,980,000.

Get Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I alerts:

Shares of RCLFU stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.94. Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88.

In other Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 45,044 shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $449,989.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 62,619 shares of company stock valued at $625,616.

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I Company Profile

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization/similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incoporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.