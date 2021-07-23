TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Purchases New Position in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp (NASDAQ:CRZNU)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp (NASDAQ:CRZNU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Silver Rock Financial LP bought a new position in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,415,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,463,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,578,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,975,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros in the first quarter worth about $3,980,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CRZNU opened at $10.04 on Friday. Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $10.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.99.

Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

