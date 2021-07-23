TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Purchases New Shares in Lerer Hippeau Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LHAA)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in Lerer Hippeau Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LHAA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. owned about 0.49% of Lerer Hippeau Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LHAA. Third Point LLC bought a new position in Lerer Hippeau Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $12,375,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Lerer Hippeau Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $12,375,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Lerer Hippeau Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $9,888,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in Lerer Hippeau Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $7,920,000. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in Lerer Hippeau Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $7,425,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHAA opened at $9.79 on Friday. Lerer Hippeau Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $10.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.86.

Lerer Hippeau Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

