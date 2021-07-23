TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Purchases New Stake in Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGPIU)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGPIU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Gores Guggenheim during the first quarter valued at about $182,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim in the first quarter worth about $196,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim in the first quarter worth about $248,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim in the first quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gores Guggenheim in the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS GGPIU opened at $10.45 on Friday. Gores Guggenheim, Inc. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $11.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.11.

Gores Guggenheim, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

