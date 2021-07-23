TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Purchases Shares of 171,826 Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:RAAC)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:RAAC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 171,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RAAC. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Revolution Acceleration Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $262,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Revolution Acceleration Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $2,145,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Revolution Acceleration Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,383,000. Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Revolution Acceleration Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,563,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in Revolution Acceleration Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,115,000. 52.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Revolution Acceleration Acquisition in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ RAAC opened at $10.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.84. Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $13.45.

Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Profile

Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Acceleration Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp in November 2020.

