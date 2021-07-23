Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Shares Gap Up to $68.09

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $68.09, but opened at $71.55. Terreno Realty shares last traded at $68.10, with a volume of 132 shares.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TRNO shares. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.63.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.55 and a beta of 0.57.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.15). Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 43.23%. The company had revenue of $50.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.23 million. On average, research analysts expect that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Terreno Realty in the first quarter worth $3,345,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Terreno Realty by 21.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 68,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 12,099 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Terreno Realty by 19.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 669,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,655,000 after purchasing an additional 108,209 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Terreno Realty by 7.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 264,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,258,000 after purchasing an additional 17,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Terreno Realty by 5.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,907,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,253,000 after purchasing an additional 318,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.50% of the company’s stock.

Terreno Realty Company Profile (NYSE:TRNO)

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.