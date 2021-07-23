Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target Increased to $230.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

TXN has been the topic of several other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Longbow Research lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $202.19.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Shares of TXN stock opened at $183.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.21. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments has a 12 month low of $125.43 and a 12 month high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 72.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 512.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.