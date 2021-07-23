The AES Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:AES)

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 3,540 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,236% compared to the typical volume of 265 put options.

AES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on The AES in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The AES from $30.50 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on The AES in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of The AES by 35.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 44,271,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,186,934,000 after buying an additional 11,630,244 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The AES by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,731,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,172,437,000 after buying an additional 680,732 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The AES by 3.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,359,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,737,000 after buying an additional 373,435 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The AES by 31.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,257,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,751,000 after buying an additional 1,507,011 shares during the period. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in The AES by 3,392.9% during the 1st quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 6,000,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $160,860,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828,221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AES opened at $24.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.44. The AES has a twelve month low of $14.83 and a twelve month high of $29.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.82.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. The AES had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 26.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Analysts expect that The AES will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.1505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

The AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

