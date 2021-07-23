The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust (LON:BGFD) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,037.08

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC (LON:BGFD)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,037.08 ($13.55) and traded as low as GBX 1,021.48 ($13.35). The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,024 ($13.38), with a volume of 106,182 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,037.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33, a current ratio of 17.12 and a quick ratio of 17.12. The firm has a market cap of £964.03 million and a PE ratio of 3.65.

About The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust (LON:BGFD)

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

