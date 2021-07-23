The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
BPRN traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.77. The stock had a trading volume of 5,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,511. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.67. The Bank of Princeton has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $31.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.18.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The Bank of Princeton’s payout ratio is presently 35.82%.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Bank of Princeton stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.16% of The Bank of Princeton worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.52% of the company’s stock.
The Bank of Princeton Company Profile
The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, paycheck protection program, home equity, and consumer loans.
Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?
Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Princeton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Princeton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.