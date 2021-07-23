The Bankers Investment Trust (LON:BNKR) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $115.04

Shares of The Bankers Investment Trust PLC (LON:BNKR) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 115.04 ($1.50) and traded as high as GBX 118.60 ($1.55). The Bankers Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 117.80 ($1.54), with a volume of 1,010,967 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 115.18. The company has a market cap of £1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 9.67 and a quick ratio of 9.67.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.54 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. The Bankers Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 0.08%.

The Bankers Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

