The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Plans Dividend of $0.85

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) declared a dividend on Friday, July 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.8475 per share by the asset manager on Monday, August 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th.

The Blackstone Group has decreased its dividend by 17.7% over the last three years.

Shares of BX stock traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.30. 3,960,097 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,450,923. The Blackstone Group has a twelve month low of $49.26 and a twelve month high of $113.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 26.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BX. raised their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.92.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,478,658 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total transaction of $140,781,238.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus bought 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,400,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,656,272 shares of company stock valued at $230,663,723. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

