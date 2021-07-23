The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 26.66%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The Blackstone Group’s revenue was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of BX traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.76. The company had a trading volume of 132,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,948,774. The company has a market cap of $75.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The Blackstone Group has a one year low of $49.26 and a one year high of $111.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.23.

BX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Argus lifted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, lifted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Blackstone Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.92.

In related news, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus purchased 150,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $2,400,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider John G. Finley sold 33,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total value of $3,002,351.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 363,489 shares in the company, valued at $32,670,391.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,656,272 shares of company stock valued at $230,663,723. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

