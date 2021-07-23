The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) Price Target Raised to $121.00 at Morgan Stanley

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $121.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. upped their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.42.

The Blackstone Group stock opened at $110.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $75.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The Blackstone Group has a fifty-two week low of $49.26 and a fifty-two week high of $111.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.23.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business’s revenue was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 669 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total transaction of $66,184.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,283,592 shares in the company, valued at $126,985,756.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,656,272 shares of company stock worth $230,663,723 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in The Blackstone Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter worth $266,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 286,514 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,569,000 after acquiring an additional 70,754 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter valued at $385,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

