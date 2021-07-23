The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($2.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $602.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.88 earnings per share. The Boston Beer’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:SAM traded down $214.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $733.34. 38,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,600. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,017.08. The Boston Beer has a twelve month low of $653.06 and a twelve month high of $1,349.98. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.40 and a beta of 0.79.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SAM shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,490.00 to $1,281.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. lowered their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,450.00 to $990.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,538.00 to $1,466.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,480.00 to $1,080.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,094.13.

In other The Boston Beer news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $960.26, for a total transaction of $2,400,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 42,500 shares of company stock worth $44,323,625 over the last 90 days. 24.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

