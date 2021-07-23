The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) CEO Dennis H. Nelson Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $645,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,806,245. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Dennis H. Nelson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 7th, Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,000 shares of The Buckle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total value of $686,850.00.

Shares of NYSE:BKE opened at $42.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.19. The Buckle, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.59 and a 52-week high of $50.79.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $299.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.90 million. The Buckle had a return on equity of 47.05% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 159.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Buckle, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. The Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Buckle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKE. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Buckle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of The Buckle during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FORA Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The Buckle by 27.2% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Buckle during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Buckle during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 56.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Buckle

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Departwest, Reclaim, Salvage, Nova Industries, and Veece.

