The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

KO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus lifted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.25.

Shares of KO stock opened at $56.59 on Thursday. The Coca-Cola has a fifty-two week low of $46.22 and a fifty-two week high of $57.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.01.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.15%.

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $3,095,858.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 170,403 shares in the company, valued at $9,523,823.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $1,124,971.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 196,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,116,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 136.3% in the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

