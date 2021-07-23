The Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

The Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) released its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Community Financial had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 10.08%.

The Community Financial stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.04. The company had a trading volume of 21 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,425. The Community Financial has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $38.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The Community Financial’s payout ratio is 21.90%.

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, demand deposit, and time deposit accounts.

