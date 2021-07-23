The Go-Ahead Group (LON:GOG) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

The Go-Ahead Group plc (LON:GOG) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 999 ($13.05). The Go-Ahead Group shares last traded at GBX 984 ($12.86), with a volume of 78,067 shares traded.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) price target on shares of The Go-Ahead Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) target price on shares of The Go-Ahead Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 324.18. The company has a market cap of £438.34 million and a PE ratio of -9.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,168.01.

The Go-Ahead Group plc provides bus and rail passenger transportation services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Regional Bus, London & International Bus, and Rail. The company also offers rail replacement and other contracted services. The Go-Ahead Group plc was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

