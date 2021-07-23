The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) Price Target to $60.00

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.22% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Rexnord from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Rexnord from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rexnord currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.17.

Shares of Rexnord stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $52.53. 21,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750,862. Rexnord has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $53.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.44.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Rexnord had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $568.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Rexnord’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Rexnord will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 9,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $479,238.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 541,980 shares in the company, valued at $27,174,877.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Patricia M. Whaley sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $34,195.48. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 76,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,852,206.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 289,392 shares of company stock valued at $14,548,132. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Rexnord by 159.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,766,000 after purchasing an additional 127,529 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Rexnord by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,291,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,984,000 after purchasing an additional 73,698 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its position in Rexnord by 15.6% during the first quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 16,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Rexnord by 149.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 110,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after purchasing an additional 66,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rexnord during the first quarter valued at $388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chains, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

