The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) to Buy

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $90.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $73.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on KRYS. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Krystal Biotech from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Jonestrading reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Krystal Biotech currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $99.50.

Shares of NASDAQ KRYS opened at $62.27 on Tuesday. Krystal Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $39.39 and a fifty-two week high of $87.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.73.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.12). Sell-side analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 269.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. 74.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

