The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $338.00 price target on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Home Depot have risen and outpaced the industry year to date. The company boasts a robust surprise trend with fourth straight quarter of earnings and sales beat posted in first-quarter fiscal 2021. Results gained from the continued strong demand for home-improvement projects as well as its ongoing investments. The company is effectively adapting to the continued boom in renovations and construction activities, driven by investments in its business over the years and the dedication of its associates to serve customers. It also gained from strong growth in its Pro and DIY customer categories and continued digital momentum. However, increased penetration of lumber products in the company’s sales mix continued to hurt gross margin. Also, continued pressure from shrink and higher transportation costs were headwinds.”

Several other brokerages have also commented on HD. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of The Home Depot from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $331.89.

NYSE:HD opened at $326.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $315.88. The Home Depot has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $345.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The company has a market cap of $347.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.04.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot will post 14.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 2.2% in the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 1,419 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 1.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,424 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 1.7% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,892 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

