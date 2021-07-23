The Music Acquisition (NYSE:TMAC) Shares Up 0.3%

The Music Acquisition Co. (NYSE:TMAC) shot up 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.69 and last traded at $9.69. 102 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 16,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.66.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.74.

Get The Music Acquisition alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The Music Acquisition stock. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new position in The Music Acquisition Co. (NYSE:TMAC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC owned 0.35% of The Music Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Music Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends on effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the music sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hollywood, California.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for The Music Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Music Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.