The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Given New $192.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $190.00 to $192.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PNC. Raymond James raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $169.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $184.16.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

NYSE PNC opened at $181.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $77.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.39. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $101.58 and a 1 year high of $203.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.94.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 78.62%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 15,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,001,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 7,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 32,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,247,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.