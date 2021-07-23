The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Colonial River Wealth Management LLC

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PG. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

PG traded up $1.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $139.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,247,307. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $121.54 and a 52-week high of $146.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $136.03. The company has a market capitalization of $341.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 67.97%.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,000,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total transaction of $134,650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $725,763.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 308,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,656,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,193,740 shares of company stock worth $295,603,005 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.80.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.