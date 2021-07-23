The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The RMR Group Inc. primarily provides management services to publicly owned real estate investment trusts and real estate operating companies. The RMR Group Inc. is headquartered in Newton, MA. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on RMR. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The RMR Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The RMR Group in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of The RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

RMR opened at $38.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.29. The RMR Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $44.16.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $131.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.02 million. The RMR Group had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 4.71%. On average, analysts anticipate that The RMR Group will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The RMR Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in The RMR Group by 20.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp raised its stake in The RMR Group by 92,400.0% in the first quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp now owns 3,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The RMR Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The RMR Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Institutional investors own 38.75% of the company’s stock.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had approximately 2,100 properties in 47 states under management, which are primarily owned by the Managed Equity REITs.

