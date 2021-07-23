The Scottish American Investment (LON:SAIN) Shares Down 0.8%

The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. (LON:SAIN)’s share price fell 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 506 ($6.61) and last traded at GBX 508 ($6.64). 135,815 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 251,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 512 ($6.69).

The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.09. The firm has a market capitalization of £872.67 million and a P/E ratio of 9.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 493.02.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of GBX 3.05 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from The Scottish American Investment’s previous dividend of $3.00. The Scottish American Investment’s payout ratio is 0.22%.

The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

