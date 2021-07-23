The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Holdings Boosted by Palumbo Wealth Management LLC

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in The Southern by 0.7% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 20,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its stake in The Southern by 35.2% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. increased its stake in The Southern by 1.1% in the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 14,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Southern by 2.0% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Southern by 4.3% in the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. 59.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Southern alerts:

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $166,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,256,333.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 4,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total transaction of $292,271.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,791.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,425 shares of company stock worth $618,721 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE SO traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,561,499. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.92. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $51.22 and a twelve month high of $66.93. The firm has a market cap of $67.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.23%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SO. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Southern from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.85.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.