The Toro (NYSE:TTC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Toro (NYSE:TTC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Toro Company is a leading worldwide provider of innovative solutions for the outdoor environment, including turf, snow and ground engaging equipment and irrigation and outdoor lighting solutions. Toro’s global presence extends to more than 90 countries. Through constant innovation and caring relationships built on trust and integrity, Toro and its family of brands have built a legacy of excellence by helping customers care for golf courses, landscapes, sports fields, public green spaces, commercial and residential properties and agricultural fields. “

Get The Toro alerts:

Separately, Colliers Securities reiterated a neutral rating on shares of The Toro in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $105.00.

Shares of NYSE TTC opened at $110.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.77. The Toro has a 1 year low of $70.12 and a 1 year high of $118.13.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.07. The Toro had a return on equity of 34.20% and a net margin of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Toro will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The Toro’s payout ratio is currently 34.77%.

In other news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $384,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,478 shares in the company, valued at $2,077,913.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Toro by 47.2% during the first quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of The Toro during the first quarter worth $1,321,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Toro by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 750,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,220,000 after acquiring an additional 146,066 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Toro by 0.7% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,573,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,538,000 after acquiring an additional 25,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of The Toro by 2.1% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 127,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Toro (TTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.