The Toro (NYSE:TTC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Toro (NYSE:TTC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $125.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “The Toro Company is a leading worldwide provider of innovative solutions for the outdoor environment, including turf, snow and ground engaging equipment and irrigation and outdoor lighting solutions. Toro’s global presence extends to more than 90 countries. Through constant innovation and caring relationships built on trust and integrity, Toro and its family of brands have built a legacy of excellence by helping customers care for golf courses, landscapes, sports fields, public green spaces, commercial and residential properties and agricultural fields. “

Get The Toro alerts:

Separately, Colliers Securities reissued a neutral rating on shares of The Toro in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Toro currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $105.00.

NYSE:TTC opened at $110.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.77. The Toro has a 52 week low of $70.12 and a 52 week high of $118.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.26.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. The Toro had a return on equity of 34.20% and a net margin of 11.19%. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Toro will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.77%.

In other news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of The Toro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $384,048.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,077,913.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of The Toro by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Toro in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Toro by 248.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Toro in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Toro in the first quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Toro (TTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.