The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Gap Up to $74.11

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $74.11, but opened at $76.40. The Trade Desk shares last traded at $80.55, with a volume of 83,103 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TTD shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of The Trade Desk to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Vertical Research raised shares of The Trade Desk from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.77.

The firm has a market capitalization of $37.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.86, a P/E/G ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 2.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.02.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $219.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.28 million. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $683,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,830 shares in the company, valued at $14,487,053.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,821 shares in the company, valued at $8,292,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,000 shares of company stock worth $14,930,981. Company insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 41.8% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,129,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,691,072,000 after buying an additional 1,217,192 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,551,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,662,393,000 after buying an additional 67,404 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 9.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 519,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,192,000 after buying an additional 43,055 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 2.0% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 431,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,973,000 after buying an additional 8,567 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 407.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 388,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,232,000 after buying an additional 312,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk Company Profile (NASDAQ:TTD)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

