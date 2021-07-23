The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) had its target price increased by analysts at Raymond James from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. TD Securities raised their target price on The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

WMB stock opened at $25.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $30.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.58. The Williams Companies has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $28.35.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.70%. The Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Security National Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 136.8% in the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

