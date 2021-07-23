Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Receives $28.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.33.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TBPH shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TBPH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $11,687,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,634,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,583,000 after acquiring an additional 142,940 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $2,093,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 390.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 94,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 11.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 838,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,110,000 after acquiring an additional 83,878 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Theravance Biopharma stock opened at $13.76 on Tuesday. Theravance Biopharma has a 12 month low of $12.99 and a 12 month high of $22.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.15.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $14.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.50 million. Analysts anticipate that Theravance Biopharma will post -3.79 EPS for the current year.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

