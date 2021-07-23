Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Purchased by Homrich & Berg

Homrich & Berg boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,137 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 411.8% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 299,524 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $136,697,000 after purchasing an additional 241,002 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 558,355 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $254,822,000 after purchasing an additional 11,329 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,125,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $969,976,000 after purchasing an additional 321,378 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $535,000. Institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $524.50 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $399.16 and a fifty-two week high of $532.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $484.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.69 by $0.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 5.32%.

TMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 12th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $537.81.

In other news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total value of $16,147,796.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at $24,872,465.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

