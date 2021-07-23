Thomas Spitznagel Sells 5,000 Shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Stock

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $125,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

MGNX stock opened at $25.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 2.27. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.16 and a 12-month high of $36.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.68.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $16.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.16 million. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 126.15% and a negative return on equity of 45.99%. On average, research analysts forecast that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on MacroGenics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MacroGenics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush reduced their target price on MacroGenics from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.29.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in MacroGenics by 122.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 182.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 232.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. The company's approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

