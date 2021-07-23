ThreeFold (TFT) Market Cap Hits $3.56 Million

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 23rd. During the last seven days, ThreeFold has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar. ThreeFold has a market cap of $3.56 million and $27,841.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ThreeFold coin can now be purchased for $0.0439 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003086 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00039645 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.73 or 0.00104017 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.56 or 0.00143612 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,319.71 or 0.99680035 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003097 BTC.

ThreeFold Coin Profile

ThreeFold was first traded on October 30th, 2020. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. ThreeFold’s official website is threefold.io . ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io

Buying and Selling ThreeFold

