Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Stock Position in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) by 16.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,480 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNFI. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 5,580.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Peter Roy sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $292,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 10,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $430,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 229,514 shares of company stock valued at $8,756,635 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UNFI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

NYSE UNFI opened at $31.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.30. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $14.23 and a one year high of $42.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.20.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 0.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

