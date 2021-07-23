Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1.99 Million Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in General Mills were worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,447,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827,146 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 62.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,347,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,359,000 after purchasing an additional 9,763,868 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,948,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,019,000 after purchasing an additional 177,865 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.9% in the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,784,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,025,000 after purchasing an additional 124,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at $385,851,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

GIS has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $1,548,088.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,209,930.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $1,569,627.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,605,019.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GIS opened at $58.80 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.96 and a twelve month high of $66.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $35.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.58.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. General Mills’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.83%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.