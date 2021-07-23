Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 44.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,228 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 24,305 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in eBay were worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 144.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 180,606 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $11,061,000 after purchasing an additional 106,803 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 139,558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $8,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 5,858 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 59,641 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EBAY. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on eBay from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on eBay from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.43.

eBay stock opened at $72.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.15. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.36 and a 52 week high of $72.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 71.14% and a net margin of 25.49%. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.57%.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total transaction of $56,213.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,014.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.