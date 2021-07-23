Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 1,015 Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.08% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDN. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 8,653.8% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 200.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,543 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,418 shares during the period. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000.

In related news, Director H Jeffrey Devuono sold 7,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $119,357.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 222,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,339,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Brandywine Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE BDN opened at $14.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.20. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $15.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.11.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $120.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.65 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 59.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.68%.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

